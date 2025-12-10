Superb driving on display at Teretonga

Dave McLean, of Balfour, in his Honda Integra, was the overall winner in the SS Cup at Teretonga Park in Invercargill at the weekend. McLean won three of the four races and finished third in the other. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

Two days of action at Teretonga Park over the weekend saw plenty of excitement, the large fields providing great battles and some superb driving.

Steve Ross, of Dunedin, in his Transam Jaguar, topped the OSCA Super Saloon podium after an action-packed weekend. Ross won two of the class’ four races. Kyle Dawson, of Invercargill, in another Jaguar and Leon Fox, of Kaiapoi, in a Commodore won the other two contests, but it was Kris Brown, of Timaru, (Nissan Skyline) and Terence Philips, of Ashburton, (Mazda RX7) who joined Ross on the podium after consistent results through the weekend.

Jacob Begg, of Winton, leads Cameron Freeman, of Dunedin, into the Bonisch Bend during a South Island Formula Ford race at the Southland Sports Car Club December meeting at Teretonga Park last weekend.

Balfour driver Dave McLean in a Honda Integra was the overall round winner in SS Cup, with Matt Ryan, of Highfield, in another Integra second and Carmen Liemburg, of Timaru, (Mazda MX5) third. The podium trio were consistent, McLean winning three of the four races and Josh Mitchell, of Christchurch, winning the other.

Jonathan Prince, of Christchurch, (Toyota Corolla) took the 2K Cup Teretonga Challenge from Greg Barclay, of Woodend, (Toyota MR2) and Cody Harford, of Timaru, in a Corolla as the class’ massive field of cars produced some really good racing. Race winners were Barclay plus Karl Beardsley, of Prebbleton, while Alex Sprague, of Timaru, won two.

Steve Ross, of Dunedin, in his Transam Jaguar OSCA Super Saloon, was the round winner at Teretonga Park in Invercargill last weekend.

Marco Manson, of Auckland, made a clean sweep of the South Island Formula Ford class in his Spectrum 015 while another Aucklander, Maxim Kirwan, finished second in three of the four races, two of them by the barest of margins. Canterbury drivers Jake Bryant and Zach Tucker were also prominent throughout the weekend.

Corban Sprague won three of the four Mazda Pro8 NZ races, Hamish Evans, of Darfield, taking the other while Jared Pyke, Jeremy Dawson and Ryan Gallagher also scored good finishes across the weekend.

Stacy Lines, in his 1965 Austin Mini Cooper S, leads John Mackley, in a 1964 Ford Anglia, into the GWD Elbow during a Historic & Vintage Racing Association race at the December meeting at Teretonga Park.

The wins were shared around in the Historic & Vintage Racing Association (HVRA) class, local Ford Capri drivers Scott O’Donnell and Gregg Cooper capturing one each as did Leon Hallett, of Mosgiel, and Gary Johnstone, of Christchurch. The class podium rewarded Chris Buckley, of Arrowtown, who almost seized a win on Saturday afternoon in his Mini, Steve Graham, of Waikaka, in his first race meeting in a Ford Escort Mk2 and Johnstone.

In the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons, Invercargill drivers Dion Dawson (Saker SVS) and Jordan Michels (Marc Mustang) had some good battles, with Dawson winning three of the four races and Michels the other. Dawson claimed the top of the podium ahead of Michels and Peter Sutherland, of Wānaka, was third overall in his Honda Civic.

• The next meeting at Teretonga Park is the Ascot Park Hotel Teretonga Park International, part of the Repco NextGen NZ Motorsport Championship, featuring drivers from around the world, over the weekend of January 24-25.