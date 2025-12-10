Superb driving on display at Teretonga

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Steve Ross, of Dunedin, in his Transam Jaguar, topped the OSCA Super Saloon podium after an action-packed weekend. Ross won two of the class’ four races. Kyle Dawson, of Invercargill, in another Jaguar and Leon Fox, of Kaiapoi, in a Commodore won the other two contests, but it was Kris Brown, of Timaru, (Nissan Skyline) and Terence Philips, of Ashburton, (Mazda RX7) who joined Ross on the podium after consistent results through the weekend.
Jonathan Prince, of Christchurch, (Toyota Corolla) took the 2K Cup Teretonga Challenge from Greg Barclay, of Woodend, (Toyota MR2) and Cody Harford, of Timaru, in a Corolla as the class’ massive field of cars produced some really good racing. Race winners were Barclay plus Karl Beardsley, of Prebbleton, while Alex Sprague, of Timaru, won two.
Corban Sprague won three of the four Mazda Pro8 NZ races, Hamish Evans, of Darfield, taking the other while Jared Pyke, Jeremy Dawson and Ryan Gallagher also scored good finishes across the weekend.
In the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons, Invercargill drivers Dion Dawson (Saker SVS) and Jordan Michels (Marc Mustang) had some good battles, with Dawson winning three of the four races and Michels the other. Dawson claimed the top of the podium ahead of Michels and Peter Sutherland, of Wānaka, was third overall in his Honda Civic.
• The next meeting at Teretonga Park is the Ascot Park Hotel Teretonga Park International, part of the Repco NextGen NZ Motorsport Championship, featuring drivers from around the world, over the weekend of January 24-25.