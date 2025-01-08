Supercars tipped for South

Start your engines — V8 Supercars could be set for the South.

Highlands owner Tony Quinn told The Ensign late last year Super Cars had shown some interest in bringing its event to the Highlands track in Cromwell.

He said the Highlands team was working hard on it.

Mr Quinn and Highlands chief executive Josie Spillane always believed the region had the potential to host a Supercars event.

"New Zealand is very fortunate to have seven race tracks, but there is only one Highlands," Ms Spillane said.

"Its unique location and outstanding facilities make it an exceptional contender for a Super Cars event and we are confident it would deliver an unforgettable experience for drivers, teams and fans alike.

"Obviously there’s a journey and many more steps to go through yet but I’m very confident that New Zealanders would love to see a Super Cars race at Highlands and enjoy all that our region has to offer.

"We are committed to absolutely playing our part to make it happen."

Highlands had a "fantastic" working relationship with the Super Cars team and Highlands had already opened for viewings.

The track had been given the "tick of approval" and there was a consent in place to get it across the line, she said.

"Bringing Super Cars to Highlands is a bucket-list item for TQ and I, as well as our teams."

The proposal for the Super Cars event was revealed just before Christmas when the Central Otago District Council was asked to stumpup $250,000 for the event.

It received a mixed review from the council and was sent out for consultation.

The event could bring millions to the South with people expected to flock to the event.

The event is likely to be a week after the Taupo race which takes place in April.

It would be a major logistical event to get the cars and all other items to Cromwell but it is believed to be achievable.