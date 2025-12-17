Survivor sharing to raise awareness

Nicole Elliott, of Edendale, will be speaking, and walking, at the Cancer Society's Relay for Life event in Southland in March. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

A Southland cancer survivor is urging people to listen to their bodies and seek medical help early, as she prepares to share her story and raise awareness at next year’s Relay For Life.

Edendale’s Nicole Elliott, who journeyed through breast cancer three years ago, will be speaking, and walking, as part of the Cancer Society fundraiser in March.

She said she became involved in the Southland leg of the event to help raise awareness and to remind people to check in with their bodies, like she did.

"As Southlanders, we put stuff off and say ‘she’ll be right’.

"... I just want to make people aware to listen to their bodies, and if something is wrong, get to the doctor," she said.

The event will be held this year at the ILT Stadium in Invercargill and begins with a "celebration lap" in tribute of those who have battled the disease.

What will follow is 10 hours of walking, accompanied by entertainment and speakers.

She also wanted to remind people that if they signed up for the event before the end of the month it was half price.

"If we can get as many people as we can committed and signed up now, then it's all the better for the awareness and that extrapolates out."

Mrs Elliott first noticed a lump in her breast in November 2022, but at 44, thought she would wait until her next birthday, when she would be part of the national screening programme, to get it checked out.

But then she started suffering from debilitating migraines that would "knock" her over and constant nausea, which "drove" her to her local health clinic.

After the lump was checked, she was quickly sent for an ultrasound in Invercargill and connected with a surgeon.

The speed of the process she puts down to having full private health insurance, which she also recommends.

"I know it's really hard at this time, but it allowed me to get everything done so quickly," she said.

On December 23, she found out she had cancer in her right breast and surrounding lymph nodes and she had surgery in the middle of January.

The surgery was the easy part, and it was the ongoing effects the cancer had on her body, as well as her family and friends, that was the most difficult, she said.

She praised cancer navigator and supportive-care worker Aynsley Dermody, whose position was powered by funds raised by the Southern Cancer Society, for giving her and her loved ones simple and constant support.

Having cancer made her realise that at the end of the day, all that mattered in life was taking the time to be there for family and friends.

"That's what the Relay for Life is about, it's about just acknowledging those that have fought it, and recognising that it's a hell of a journey," she said.

"... And that the best thing you can do is be surrounded by people that care for you and love you."

Sign up on the official Relay for Life website where more information will be available.

