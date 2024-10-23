Sustainable period products a goal

Northern Southland Community Resource Centre co-ordinator Cara Calhoun (left) and Sandra Prebble of The Care Project Murihiku helped to organise the project. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Southland-based project is aiming to improve the personal and environmental impacts of disposable period products.

Last month two Dipton-inspired tea towels were launched at a morning tea event at the Magpie Cottage in Dipton.

The tea towels were created as a fundraiser for The Care Project Murihiku, which is providing women in Northern Southland experiencing mild to moderate urinary incontinence with a pair of AWWA Period Care underwear.

The garments are created with sustainable materials.

The project aimed to provide a quality, environmentally friendly period care option without cost.

The underwear is available for Northern Southland women through the Lumsden Medical Centre.

People can pop in and chat to one of the staff, without the need for a doctor’s appointment.

Women will be given a voucher to take to the Northern Southland Resource Centre next door to redeem for a pair of AWWA Period Care underwear — also suitable for mild to moderate incontinence.

The fundraising tea towels have been "well received" by the Dipton community and were sold out before the end of launch day.

Orders have been taken for another print run and a small number will be available at the Magpie Cottage or online at Just Like You Aotearoa while stock lasts.

All proceeds from the sales of the tea towels will go to Northern Southland women.

The Care Project Murihiku was founded last year. In its first project it gifted two pairs of AWWA Period Care underwear to each of the senior female students at Northern Southland College.

This year it has gifted two pairs to each of the female students at the Murihiku Young Parents Learning Centre and is in the process of gifting to another rural secondary school in Southland.

— APL