Taking the wheel, from fire appliance to rally car

Wyndham Volunteer Fire Brigade member Keith Pirie holds the certificate and trophy he won last month at the Otago Southland United Fire Brigade Association’s drivers’ challenge. PHOTO: MICHAEL KIERNAN

His rally driving skills come in handy when competing in fire appliance driving challenges, Keith Pirie says.

Last month, the Wyndham Volunteer Fire Brigade member won the Otago Southland United Fire Brigade Association’s drivers’ challenge.

Mr Pirie will take part in the national event in Feilding at the weekend.

There are 11 events in the challenge, which tests drivers’ skill driving a fire appliance including backing, parking and lane changing.

Some of the events were completed at speed and that is where his rally driving skills came in handy, Mr Pirie said.

Those skills included quick reaction times and making smooth transitions from one direction to another.

"You have to do 55kmh and do lane changes so it does get pretty exciting.

"The truck does get a bit sideways at times."

However, when out on a call he did not drive the fire appliance like a rally car, he said.

He enjoyed taking part in the challenge, Mr Pirie said.

"I enjoy getting things right."

While it was a competition, the other drivers were not the biggest obstacle, he said.

"You have to sort out yourself, keep your head together at getting it right."

He had some success in recent years at the nationals, finishing fourth, third and second consecutively.

"Last year should have been my year and I didn’t get it right."

It was the fourth time the southern region held a drivers’ challenge and the first time a medal was presented to the winner.

"It was quite special because now I have a medal."

Usually he would also take part in the Canterbury and West Coast drivers’ challenges.

"You meet up with a lot of cool people."

He first entered the drivers’ challenge in 2014 when the national finals were held in Invercargill.

Wyndham brigade Chief Fire Officer James Walker suggested Mr Pirie take part because he enjoyed driving.

The weather was freezing, Mr Pirie said.

"It was a most horrendous day ever."

He has been a member of theWyndham brigade since 2004.

He was a business owner and he decided joining the brigade would increase his social circle.

"You get stuck in your own little ways and I thought I need to meet some different people in the area."

Former fire chief Graham Leitch had also encouraged him to join.

