Time to prepare fruit bushes

Strawberries may still be layered, choosing the first new plant on each runner and cutting off the rest. Placing compost around the runners will help roots develop quickly. Transfer new plants to their permanent places in about three weeks. Dig out and dispose of all strawberry plants that have borne fruit for two or more years. Because they can carry disease and take a long time to decay, do not put strawberry plants in the compost bin. For younger strawberry plants, trim off old leaves, clear away weeds and give them a mulch of garden compost mixed with blood and bone and superphosphate. That prepares them for another active growth period in autumn.

Cut out old raspberry stems (canes) that have fruited. Stake or wire young canes, removing any weak, spindly or misshapen ones. Six to nine canes a plant is a reasonable number to supply next summer’s crop. A mulch of straw, grass clippings or compost helps retain soil moisture and provides humus.

Because they fruit next year on growth made this season, blackcurrants can have all old wood removed once fruiting has finished. Prunings can be used to propagate new plants.

Tomatoes grown in a glasshouse or tunnelhouse should have any yellow or dead leaves removed. Pinch out laterals (young shoots at leaf joints) of bush (determinate) types, ensure all tomato plants have plenty of ventilation and reduce watering as fruits begin to ripen.

Vegetables

Onion seed sown this month will withstand the winter, then mature into good-sized bulbs for harvesting next summer. Prepare soil with wood ash (if you can get it), lime and some garden compost, or a general garden fertiliser. Space cleared of early potatoes or peas is ideal for growing onions.

Second-crop potatoes, such as Maris Anchor, may be lifted now.

Flowers

Early-flowering herbaceous plants such as delphiniums and lupins should be trimmed now. Doing it immediately after flowering will encourage some plants to flower again in a few weeks. Roses, dahlias and sweet peas can also be encouraged to flower longer by regularly removing faded blooms.

Dahlias benefit from liquid manure as well as conventional watering. Horse, cow, sheep or poultry manure —a third of a 10-litre bucket of manure topped up with water — is fermented for two or three weeks, then diluted to the colour of pale tea and watered on to the ground around the plants. Green material can also be used. Comfrey makes the best green mix, as it is high in nitrogen and potash, but any green weeds and lawn clippings can be used.