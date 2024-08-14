Top performers to clash at final

Maruawai A player Layla Connorton attempts to block the penalty pass awarded to Blue Mountain College A player Annabel Peters while Maruawai player Alexiss McDowell, all 16, stands beside her. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The final of Netball Eastern Southland’s MLT premier league on Saturday will feature two teams that have been regular top performers in the grade for the past 20 years.

St Mary’s A booked their place in the final with a 28-25 win over St Peter’s College A while Ex High won the second semifinal 47-9 over Pioneer Red in Saturday’s netball action at the MLT Event Centre.

Last year St Mary’s won the final against Ex High 35-24 after finishing the round robin competition unbeaten.

Going into this year’s final Ex High have won all of their games except for the one they drew against St Peter’s College.

Ex High have beaten St Mary’s twice this season.

Netball Eastern Southland president Belinda Knapp said she was looking forward to finals day.

There should be some very good games as many of the semifinals had been close, Knapp said.

St Mary’s and Ex High had met many times in the premier league final, usually with Ex High prevailing.

"It’s a classic matchup."

When the premier league was spilt into two groups for the second round of the competition there was not much between the teams in section B, Knapp said.

"There was a good hard contest among the four teams."

In the section B final, Wyndham will play Maruawai A after a close 20-18 semifinal win against Knapdale A.

In the other semifinal, Maruawai, in their third win of the season, beat Blue Mountain College A 22-13.

The first grade final between East Gore and Knapdale B would also be an exciting matchup, she said.

She encouraged spectators to come to the event.

"Come and see some great netball, showcasing the talent through all ages and grades."

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz