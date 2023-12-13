Top players in tourney win turkeys

Hokonui Bowling Club skip Gary Shrubshall plays a bowl while Riversdale Bowling Club skip John McCurdy watches during the Optional Fours tournament at the Gore RSA Bowling Club on Sunday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Two Gore RSA Bowling Club team members have a $70 turkey each after a successful day on the green.

Team members Steve Brinsdon, Mark Kubala, Noel Ryan and Tony Holland won first prize in the Optional Fours tournament at the Gore RSA Bowling Club on Sunday.

There were 16 teams entered in the tournament from throughout the Eastern Southland Bowls sub-centre area.

Tournament secretary Ken White said the weather had been very changeable all day but the games were all played.

"It was played in all sorts of weathers today."

The two top team members won turkeys and the next two received legs of lamb.

"It’s known as the turkey tournament."

The oldest player was 86, and the youngest in their 20s.

The annual tournament was always popular, with a waiting list of four teams.

Each game lasted about an hour and teams had five games each.

The results were entered into a computer programme which calculated the winner.

