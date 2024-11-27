Tough season for rural contractors

Rural Contractors New Zealand vice-president Daryl Thompson, a Southland contractor. PHOTO: RURAL CONTRACTORS NEW ZEALAND

The silage and baleage sector in Southland is "a nightmare", Daryl Thompson says.

The vice-president of Rural Contractors New Zealand and Southland contractor said that was "the best way to describe it".

Record rainfall in recent months not only created problems at the time but had also left a huge backlog to be handled by farmers and contractors alike.

"The grass has been slow — growth rates are well back. There’s a lot in front of us now.

"There’s no feed around for farmers. They’re having to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars a month to bring in feed."

Farmers were sourcing whatever supplements they could find, he said.

"Every time there’s an animal out in the paddock, it’s creating pugging damage."

Farmers were trying to make it a one-year detrimental event, but most believed it would be two years before their paddocks and feed supplies would recover.

Unsettled weather likely in the coming months would not help, Mr Thompson said.

An adverse weather event being declared in Southland had meant the Southland Rural Support Trust could be mobilised to offer help to farmers who sought it.

Fonterra lifting its milk payout price was the financial boost dairy farmers needed, he said.

But they were struggling to get their cows in top condition for mating.

The local silage and baleage contractors were "getting into it with the windows that we get", Mr Thompson said.

Record rainfall in recent months has created a backlog of tasks to be handled by contractors. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

"We’re doing some big days when we can.

"The grass has been stressed; it’s gone to seed. Some seedheads are OK, but it’s got what you could describe as ‘no guts’ to it.

"Taking it off and getting fert back on is the priority, then hoping the next cut or two is better quality.

"It’s very challenging."

The contracting workforce was on hand, ready to go, Mr Thompson said.

Immigrant workers was his portfolio within Rural Contractors NZ, due to his experience in dealing with them.

It was easy enough to get overseas workers to New Zealand for their first contracting season. But the problem was "getting the good ones back" — those who had learned to perform efficiently with Kiwi machinery and conditions.

"It’s still a drawn-out process."

A review of that process was under way.

When asked if he recommended all contractors joined the national body, Mr Thompson said "100%".

It worked on issues affecting the sector, liaising with politicians and other authorities to ensure contractors’ situations were understood.

"We’re always pushing to get our views across. At times, we’ve had real influence on policy."

