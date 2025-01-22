Trainwreck event draws hundreds

Competitors at the Glenham Trainwreck on Saturday set out to accomplish their various goals, whether it be a competitive goal or just to take in the trail. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The Glenham Trainwreck was anything but quiet as the hybrid race began for another year.

The event, held at Glenham last Saturday, featured multiple categories for athletes to compete in, with distances ranging from a 10km to 43km for walkers, runners, bikers and e-bikers.

Glenham Trainwreck organising committee chairman Alec Smith said he was very happy with how it went.

"We had about 220 people show up. Considering there were so many events on, we’re very happy with how things panned out," he said.

Mr Smith said competitors ranged from the very serious all the way to people wanting to get active and enjoy the trail.

"The people who do the 43km mountainbike, the top guys, are very competitive. A lot of people who compete very seriously.

"There’s also the people who are doing it just to enjoy the scenery," he said.

Mr Smith said the response from the competitors was always fantastic.

"What we get from a lot of people is, wow, the scenery is great. They’re pretty rapt to be out there, to go through the tunnel, and to get a view of Southland people sometimes won’t get to see.

"They get a view of the highest point up on Robin Hood Rd, right down to running beside the Mataura and Wyndham river," he said.

A $2000 mountainbike was given away at the event, which went to Phillip Greer.

Mr Smith thanked all the community involvement and the Mataura Licensing Trust for their help.

Proceeds from the event will go to local organisations and the local hall.

