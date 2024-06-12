Ukulele crowd work wins pupil busker competition

St Peter’s College pupil Lily MacLeod, 13, won the Under 14 section of the Freeze Ya Bits Off Busking Competition. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

What is the secret to busking?

According to one St Peter’s College pupil it’s just giving it a go.

Lily MacLeod, 13, won the Under-14 section of the Freeze Ya Bits Off Busking competition, part of the Bayleys Tussock Country Music Festival, earlier this month.

When asked how it felt to win, she said she was "kinda more in shock" and then was "just really happy".

After performing in Main St on the Saturday she received a text once home to let her know she would be in the final on Sunday.

"I was quite surprised because there was a lot of people performing."

The final was held at the SBS St James Theatre.

In terms of nerves for the performance, there were none, she said.

"You couldn’t really see the [crowd], so it’s a lot less nerve-racking and it’s [about] enjoying it and having confidence."

At the end of one her songs she got the crowd involved.

"There was a bit at the end of my song and I got the audience join in and clap along."

She competed against four other people in her category.

Playing the ukulele, she had learned six songs for the event.

Her favourites were Hey, Soul Sister by Train and House of Gold by Twenty One Pilots.

In the future she wanted to play songs by Elvis Presley.

"I reckon If I Can Dream or Hound Dog."

Bad Moon Rising, by Creedence Clearwater Revival, was always a crowd favourite, however, she said.

Her favourite part of the weekend had been getting out there, playing and making people smile, she said.

She was still thinking about whether she would defend the title next year.

Her mother, Ceri Macleod said it was fantastic.

"She tried so hard and practised really hard.

"It’s just really great to see the community out and supporting local talent."

