Vikings raid Edendale, top table

Edendale flanker Arden Knapp is surrounded by Riversdale Waikaka Vikings players as he makes a break up the field in a Rugby Southland division one game played in blustery conditions at Edendale on Saturday. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

The Waikaka Riversdale Vikings are on top of the division one club rugby points table after beating Edendale 40-12 on Saturday.

In rough weather conditions at Edendale, the Vikings got on the scoreboard early after some clever play from first five-eighth Eoin Letters and right wing Peter Cullen.

The Vikings dominated the first half and went into the break leading 33-7.

Edendale put up a much better showing in the second half, making inroads with strong ball carries but the Vikings defence was up to the task.

Openside flanker Lochie Chittock was man of the match and No 8 Alex Pierce also impressed. Irishman Peter Cullen scored two of the Vikings six tries and his countryman Eion Letters converted five of them.

Bram Fodie scored Edendale’s two tries, while their best players were Devon McLeod, Harley McKenzie and Jeremy McLeod.

In the other division one games, Wyndham beat Albion 33-25 and Pioneer beat Te Anau 40-14.

Riversdale Waikaka Vikings centre Dylan Winsloe lines up his opposite number Devon McLeod in a Rugby Southland division one game at Edendale on Saturday.

With duck-shooting taking precedence this Saturday the Vikings will take on Pioneer under lights in Waikaka on Thursday, at 7pm.

Te Anau and Albion and the Wyndham versus Tokanui games will also be playing their games on Thursday at 7pm.

In round five of the Southland Premier Grade Club Rugby Competition the Eastern Northern Barbarians were beaten 20-13 by Woodlands, at the Gore Showgrounds.

The Barbarians almost drew level late in the game when loose forward Caine Taylor was held up over the line. Taylor, prop Mykel Sleeman, and lock Woody Kirkwood were three of the Baabaa’s best.

The Barbarians have put in a couple of disappointing performances in the last two weeks and will have to be at their best when they host Pirates Old Boys on Thursday night, at 7pm.

Mataura will play their division two game against Waikiwi at Les George Oval at 6.30pm on Thursday.

By John Langford