Visitors celebrate 250th event in Gore

Australian couple Bruce and Marie-Louise Trusler ran their 250th parkrun event in Hamilton Park, Gore, on Saturday. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

After years of enjoying parkruns, last Saturday marked a big occasion for two visitors to Gore — 250 runs — and there are many more to come.

Australians Bruce and Marie-Louise Trusler joined parkruns after a bit of curiosity led to a regular Saturday morning activity.

The activity, now a worldwide phenomenon, involves people gathering on a Saturday morning to run 5km.

Enthusiastic runners travel the world, ticking off parkruns in continents, countries and cities.

The Truslers are as enthusiastic as they come.

They have run in Berlin, the United States, all around Australia, England and have a plan for Tokyo later in the year, but the Gore event timed in with the 250th celebration.

Mrs Trusler said she was very glad to have joined up, despite not being a very strong runner at the start. Saturday mornings are now booked out for the couple.

"It’s good for you, good for your mental health, it helps me get away. It’s just an all-round good thing to do.

"It’s just great exercise, there’s no pressure, you get out and meet other people," she said.

There won’t be any slowing down for the husband and wife, as Mrs Trusler said they loved to keep active in their 60s.

"It’s great, we’ll do it for the rest of our lives. We say in our family, ‘you use it, or you lose it’."

Gore parkrun volunteer Brett McGowan said the Truslers were a great addition to the Saturday crew.

Two hundred and fifty runs was the highest run total the Gore crew had seen and he was very happy to help celebrate the accomplishment, he said.

