From Waimumu to the world

Southland farmer and inventor Grant Lightfoot is now supplying his edible jute bale net to customers all over the world. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Grant Lightfoot says he sometimes has to pinch himself to see if the international success of his invention is real.

"It’s so big. It’s the first one in the world. It’s the only one in the world.

"It’s gone worldwide. I’ve got containers going everywhere now."

Mr Lightfoot wanted to release Kiwi-Econet in New Zealand first, to "start off small". The 2024 Southern Field Days was its public debut.

He was delighted with the response. On the opening day, his second visitor was a Scotsman who said Kiwi-Econet was the best thing he had seen at any field day anywhere.

Mr Lightfoot, a deer farmer from Orepuki near Riverton, came up with the concept while driving logging trucks. He figured there must be an environmentally friendly solution to the kilometres of plastic used with baleage.

He hit upon using natural plant fibre, which he and his partner hand-stitched into a 50m length.

When it went smoothly through a baling machine, he knew he was "on to something".

Trials and trips to find investors followed, leading to today’s product of organic hybrid jute grown and made in India.

Testing showed there were no internal traces of it in cows that had eaten it, or in their milk.

Eurofins food analytics confirmed the product was not only safe, but it also had nutritional benefits and was easily digested by livestock.

The wrap’s edibility and biodegradability reduces the labour and cost of traditional wrap removal and disposal. Feed wrapped in it does not need to be removed from the bale for feeding.

Kiwi-Econet is stronger than most alternative wraps, so less is used per wrap and it can be tighter without breaking. Handling and storage are also simpler.

That simplicity is one of Mr Lightfoot’s priorities. He is still largely running the business by himself, having set up systems for keeping everything simple.

"I don’t need to expand."

He has already thanked the Southern Field Days organisers for the kick-start to his product launch, and would do so again, he said.

Innovation Awards

The Southern Field Days, held every two years, are back in Waimumu on February 11 to 13, 2026.

• All people who have invented something to make rural life easier are invited to enter the Innovation Awards. Whether the product is being marketed already or is just a handy idea, there is a category to enter.

• The entry form, available on the Southern Field Days website, must be submitted by January 30.

• Further information is available by emailing innovations@southernfielddays.co.nz — Allied Media