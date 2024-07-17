Wanderers remain unbeaten at home

Gore Wanderers player Mac Heaps, 17, looks for his passing options during a Donald Gray Cup game against Waihopai on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Gore Wanderers have continued their unbeaten run at home this season, beating Waihopai 12-0 on Saturday.

The Southland Express Donald Gray Cup premier division game was played in sunny but cool conditions at Gore’s Hyde Park.

Coach Angus Carse said playing the team at the bottom of the table was a good opportunity to give younger players more game time.

"We can let them run loose and play the full 90."

Riley Wilson, 16, had his first run on for the senior team.

This season the team focused on keeping possession of the ball.

"As long as we’ve got possession the football seems to go our way."

Against Waihopai the team was doing this well.

"I think they only got into our half a couple of times during the whole game."

Gore Wanderers left centre back Andrew Welsh moves the ball to pass a Waihopai player during a game against Waihopai.

It also gave the players a chance to score goals and increase the goals scored and goals conceded differential.

Midfielder Ben Rea had a good game, scoring three goals.

"Without him in the middle of the park we would have lost a bit of physicality and the technical ability that he brings to it.

"He’s sort of a key player."

The team was second on the points table behind Queens Park.

At present the team was the holder of the Larry O’Rorke Trophy which was contested each week by the team that held it and their opponent of the day.

They had held it for about six weeks.

"It’s a positive thing because it’s meant the boys are bringing their A-game every week no matter who the opposition is."

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz