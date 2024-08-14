Winning when it counts

The Eastern Black team (from left) Mattie McBride,12, Lucas Raymond, 13, Mia Wilkins, Zavier Hansen, Logan Wing, Olivia Sanson Kieran Waite, all 12, and coach Maria Hansen celebrate winning Hockey Southland’s division four competition on Sunday after beating Southern Gold 2-0. PHOTO: JENNA WAITE

Dark horse Eastern Black have come from behind to win the Hockey Southland division four competition.

On Sunday, the Blacks, comprising players from the Eastern Southland Hockey Association, beat Southern Gold 2-0.

Going into last week’s semifinal against Eastern Green, the Black team were third on the points table and had lost three games prior.

They triumphed over the Greens 4-1 to set themselves up for the final against Southern, who were unbeaten in the competition.

Blacks coach Maria Hansen was thrilled with the win and said she was very proud of her players.

"Our kids had a 100% more heart, more desire and they were at the top of their game.

"They peaked at the right time of the season."

The players kept up their effort for the whole match and did not stop trying, Hansen said.

"They were relentless."

The division four mixed grade is for year 7 and 8 pupils.

Six-aside teams play 20-minute halves on half the field.

Towards the end of the first half with either team unable to put a goal away, Hansen encouraged her players to keep focused.

Sometimes players experienced a lapse in concentration towards halftime, Hansen said.

"It was pretty tight and I didn’t want the other team to get a goal."

However, it was not her team that let a goal in.

With 11 seconds to go, Mia Wilkins, 12, had a shot at goal, which was blocked by the goalkeeper.

Mia quickly collected the rebound and put the ball past the goalkeeper to score.

The second goal resulted from a penalty corner by Zavier Hansen, 12, about a minute from fulltime.

Eastern Southland entered eight teams in the competition.

At the start of the season the Eastern coaches selected the teams, so each team has a range in player ability and the teams were as even as possible.

Eastern Green were third.

On Saturday it is the turn of the senior players to play for glory in Hockey Southland competitions.

Eastern Southland teams have made it through to all four of the senior women’s and men’s finals, which will be played at the Gore turf on Saturday.

In the division one women’s final it will be a repeat match-up of the last two years’ finals between Mataura Gold and Southern. In the division two women’s final top of the table Riversdale Pinkies will meet Southern Masters.

In the division one men’s final top qualifier Phoenix will play Eastern United Green.

The division two men’s final will be between Eastern United Gray and Northend Raiders.

