Works a testament to the community

Heriot primary school seniors under the new hoop at the towns refurbished courts, last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Small-town Heriot is about to add new art to its growing range of public assets.

Thanks to a dedicated group of locals, the old West Otago settlement’s public domain and tennis courts are undergoing a significant transformation, proving community spirit and teamwork makes big things can happen — even in the smallest places.

What started as a simple cleanup project has grown into a $25,000 community-led upgrade that has brought together residents, local businesses, the Lions Club, and Clutha District Council.

The Heriot Domain upgrade, which began in early 2024, has already delivered a new tennis net, a modern, height-adjustable basketball hoop, a concrete rebound wall for ball sports, and picnic facilities.

Regular maintenance such as lawn mowing and painting has also helped keep the site prim and lively.

The project has been funded in part by the West Otago Community Board, which approved $12,765 from the Our Place West Otago fund in April.

Of that, about $12,700 has already been spent.

The improvements are already paying off.

The courts are being regularly used by local families and sports enthusiasts, and more work is scheduled for this autumn, including a second tennis net, seating, and court line painting.

A colourful new addition is also on the way.

Local artist Kath Garret is creating a mural featuring a native forest and bird scene, backed by a $1500 grant from the council.

Community group spokeswoman Cindy Harliwich says the project has been a real team effort.

"A local person suggested we clean up the old tennis court and that led to a wider conversation about making it more multi-use," she said.

"There are playgrounds for young children ... we wanted more for older kids."

Mrs Harliwich credits the strong community involvement for the project’s success.

"Everyone’s chipped in, whether it’s been their time, expertise, or equipment.

"Businesses like Sheds and Barns donated work and materials just because they’re part of the community."

She also praised the support from the council and its local representatives.

"They’ve kept us on track and always asked what we need.

"It really shows how much can happen when people care about where they live."

With several funding options still available, including the Creative Communities Fund and remaining council reserves, Heriot may see even more upgrades soon.

"This is a great example of the community coming together and using the available resources the way they’re intended," West Otago Ward Cr John Herbert said.

"Full credit to the council for their support ... [but] you’ve got to have individuals in the community like Cindy and Warren Harliwich to help drive it.

"They and others have done that and they’ve all done a great job."

