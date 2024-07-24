Wyndham celebrate

Wyndham have dug deep to lift the Ack Soper Shield for the fourth time in eight years.

The blue-and-whites beat Pioneer 35-19 in Rugby Southland’s division one final at Wyndham on Saturday.

Pioneer sprinted to an early 12-nil lead before Wyndham slowly but surely started scoring points to be ahead 15-12 at halftime.

The first 20 minutes of the second half was an arm-wrestle with Pioneer crossing the tryline twice but not being awarded the points.

With 20 minutes to go, a converted Wyndham try put them ahead 22-12.

Five minutes later another Wyndham try pushed the score out to 27-12 before Pioneer scored again in the corner to close the gap to 27-19.

A Wyndham penalty in the closing stages of the game extended their lead again.

In the final throw of the dice, Wyndham crossed the tryline again.

Wyndham coach Gavin McDermott said as had happened last week in the semifinal game against Edendale, Wyndham were slow to start and conceded points early.

"Before halftime I was a wee bit nervous."

However, he was pleased with the final result.

"I was just proud of them how they dug so deep especially, with only 14 guys.

"To come away with it was awesome."

The Wyndham rugby team celebrate winning the Ack Soper Shield on Saturday after beating Pioneer in Rugby Southland’s division one final. PHOTO: VICTORIA CLARK

Wyndham spent 20 minutes of the game with 14 players as first five Michael Robinson, in the first half, and then inside centre Nicky Herbert in the second were sin-binned.

It was "not ideal to play with 14 men in a final".

He was pleased with the way the players responded to being a man down.

"They could have put their heads down and sulked but they actually got on fire.

"Pioneer didn’t score for that 20 minutes when we had two guys off which is quite amazing for a final, considering the amount of pressure they piled on us."

While it was hard to pick out individuals as it was a team effort, outside centre Hayden Diack had an "outstanding game".

"He’s a very elusive player."

Halfback Tyrone Braven also played well and captain Mark Kingsbury "led from the front".

The depth in the bench was again a big bonus for the team.

"The bench we’ve got this last half of the season has been outstanding for us, coming on and lifting other boys when they get on and giving us the real go-forward."

In the past 10 years Wyndham had played in nine out of 10 finals and lifted the trophy in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Pioneer coach Jason Smith said he was very proud of his team.

"It was a real gutsy effort."

Wyndham prop Andrew Howe attempts to push his way through a pack of Pioneer players during Rugby Southland’s division one rugby final on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

"They never gave up."

The team made a great start to the game.

"We came out of the blocks firing initially and as then as the game progressed into that first half they defended like champions, but that it took its toll later in the game.

"It took a lot of sap out of the boys."

Reserve player Ben Hanley was told 10 minutes before kickoff he would be starting the match at second five.

"I thought he was outstanding," Smith said.

In the end Wyndham deserved the win.

"We were in the game there for quite a bit of it but it just sort of snuck away on us. [We were] outmuscled in the end."

It was the first time the team had earned a division one final spot for many years.

"Full credit to the boys to get there and give it a good shot.

He was struck by the sportsmanship showed by Wyndham club members after the game.

"I’ve got to be honest — [I’m] very impressed with how humble the Wyndham players, management and supporters were."

