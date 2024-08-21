Young Farmers always a good time

One of the Clinton Young Farmers’ Club’s events they hosted this year was their biennial community ball, which they said was a success. PHOTO: REBEKAH SPARROW PHOTOGRAPHY

The Clinton Young Farmers Club are making it happen when it comes to getting off farm and getting social.

From hosting quiz nights for cancer to just getting together as a small club, the group has always got something going on.

Treasurer Lydia Pope shared her insights as a member.

"It’s a fantastic club.

"We’re a small but tight-knit club.

"There’s always a good time to be had and it’s great being part of something where everyone is so welcoming and friendly.

"I have been in the club for about eight years, and joined with a couple of friends from Telford who were looking for an opportunity to be a part of something.

"Since then I have been secretary, vice chair and treasurer and it has been awesome.

"No two days are the same with us, we’ve always got something good going on."

The club has about 15 members, all of who are located in the Clinton and surrounding areas.

"We tend to do monthly meetings where we will catch up and have a yarn, laugh about if anyone had a whoopsie with their farm equipment and just have a good catch-up.

"It’s a great way for us to all step out of our regular timetables and just be in the moment.

"Many of us have found it’s been really beneficial being in our club because it doesn’t feel like it’s a chore to come out and get to meetings."

The group had their Clinton Young Farmers Community Ball in June, which happens every second year, and Ms Pope labelled it a success.

"It was great to see people getting dressed up, and especially the ones you wouldn’t normally see in nice attire other than gumboots," she said.

The ball had supper provided, a van to drop people off at the end of the night, live music and good vibes all around.

"There were not as many people as last time, which is OK.

The Clinton Young Farmers Club held their annual quiz night earlier this month to raise money for the cancer society. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"Everyone had a fantastic time and they loved getting dressed up and seeing friends and meeting new people."

They hosted their annual quiz night earlier this month, as well.

Ms Pope said the event was a great night.

"We had about 22 tables with between 4-6 people on each team.

"Everyone there made the effort to come along and support the club, and especially the cancer society."

The club continues to raise money for the Cancer Society with every annual quiz night.

This year they raised about $4500 — a little less than what they have made previously, but they were still proud of their efforts.

"It was a really good night," Ms Pope said.

Their second Clinton Young Farmers Bark Up is coming up in October.

"Last year we had a really good turnout.

"Lots of people showed up and there were quite a few entries.

"People came from as far as Dunedin and Invercargill, and we were joined by some members of other young farmers’ clubs from other places, which was cool.

"We found many rural people came off farm for this event and it was really great to see people having a great time and catching up with people they know or didn’t know.

"We’re hoping to have another successful event this time. It should be really good."

Ms Pope said the group was always looking for new members and people to catch up with them at a meeting.

"We always have a good time together and it would be cool to expand the group a bit."

The Clinton Young Farmers are open to chatting to people about joining the club.

People can check their Facebook page and message them there for inquiries.