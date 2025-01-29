Youth class to debut at A&P show

Gore A&P member Martina Lawlor is passionate about engaging youth in the show and has created a Find the sheep game to entertain children at the show. A new youth class will also be running for the first time as part of the sheep section. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new youth class will be held for the first time this year at the Gore A&P Show.

The new class will run as part of the sheep section and is open to young breeders under the age of 25.

Gore A&P committee member Martina Lawlor said the new class has been introduced to help engage more youth in the show.

"There are so many things youth can learn from exhibiting in the show.

"It provides both inspiration and education.

"You learn a lot about what is expected ... and it’s a great confidence builder.

"We are excited to be offering the NZ Sheep Breeders Youth Class for the first time this year and providing this opportunity for youth to have a go and participate."

The committee was always looking for new ways to keep the show current and engaging for young farmers, Mrs Lawlor said.

"Youth and junior events in the show allows an opportunity and a reason for them to be involved and create wonderful memories that might inspire membership in the future.

"The committee is always open to new ideas.

"There are a lot of exhibits children can enter in at the home ware section, so I invented the game Find the Sheep to entertain children while they are at the show.

"It has been running for two years now.

"There is also plenty of opportunity to help behind the scenes.

"Younger members are encouraged to be junior judges for events, which is another fantastic learning opportunity as they work alongside members who have been involved for many years."

Mrs Lawlor became a member of the Gore committee in 2019 and is one of five marshals in the sheep section.

"The Gore A&P has one of the largest sheep sections in the South Island with over 300 entries so there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work for the show and the ram sales, which are held over the season at the Gore A&P showgrounds."

She encouraged anyone with a passion for farming to get involved.

"It’s a great place to meet new people that you might not otherwise connect with and a fun way to give back to the community.

"The show is for everyone to enjoy and we can’t wait to welcome you on February 1."

Gore A&P Show secretary Karla King said the committee would love see more young people get involved in the show.

"There is always plenty to do with setting up and packing down the show, helping on the day, and even opportunities to join the committee and be part of the brainstorming and planning aspect of the show.

"The A&P has a rich heritage, but if we are going to continue to bring our show to future generations, we need the younger people to get on board ... so we can move forward and stay relevant to our community.

"We are honoured to be able to bring the town and country together every year with our annual show and hope to keep doing so for many years to come."

The 142nd Gore A&P Show will be held on Saturday at the Gore A&P Showgrounds.

nicola.simpson@alliedpress.co.nz