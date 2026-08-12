Getting a clear, accurate assessment and explanation of your varicose vein options can be hard to find. Dr Maged Aziz is a dual-fellowship Vascular and General Surgeon who trained and worked in major New Zealand hospitals from Auckland to Dunedin since 1997. It was in the small town of Timaru where he met his wife Debbie, who manages the practice with him.

You'll get a thorough clinical examination and Ultrasound scan of your veins first, so your treatment plan is based on what's actually happening beneath the surface. From there, Dr Aziz talks you through the options that suit your veins, your symptoms and your expectations, so you understand exactly why a particular approach is being recommended.

Although his vascular training later took him to Australia, his connection to New Zealand never really ended. For the past seven years Dr Aziz has returned every year to vascular locums in Dunedin, with a decision recently to expand the access to varicose veins treatment into more communities across New Zealand.

Why see a vascular specialist for your varicose veins?

A vein clinic will usually offer you only non-invasive treatment. As a vascular specialist, Dr Aziz can assess your veins accurately, scan you himself, and recommend from the full range of non-surgical options based on what will actually work for you. If for any reason surgical treatment is recommended, Dr Aziz will advise you on your best options.

For varicose veins, the focus is entirely on the treatment that will genuinely be the best option for your specific situation.

Depending on what your assessment shows, treatment may include:

Radiofrequency ablation — closes the affected vein from the inside using gentle heat.

Medical superglue (VenaSeal) — a specialized adhesive that seals the vein shut, without the need for heat or multiple injections.

Sclerotherapy — uses targeted injections for smaller veins.

Your treatment plan follows directly from what the scan shows. There's no default option, as Dr Aziz can offer the full range of treatment, non-surgical or surgical.

If you're covered by private health insurance in New Zealand, your treatment is typically covered in full, with no out-of-pocket gap to negotiate along the way. If not covered by private health insurance, you can still have the treatment performed in a location near you.

Varicose veins before and after treatment.

What makes getting seen here different?

Because Dr Aziz carries out and reads every scan himself, you get your results and your options explained in the same appointment, not a followup call weeks later. You'll know what everything costs before you commit to anything, not partway through treatment.

The practice is run day-to-day by Dr Aziz's wife Debbie, so if a question comes up outside normal hours, you will receive a personalised service with no after hours or weekend boundaries.

Dunedin: 72 Newington Avenue, Maori Hill, Dunedin.

Wanaka: Medical Centre 23 Cardrona Valley Road, Wanaka.

Invercargill: West Invercargill Health, 3/64 Arena Avenue, Invercargill, and South City Medical Centre, 270 Elles Road, Strathern, Invercargill.

For phone or online inquiries

Phone: 0800 144 832

Fax: (03) 669-4964

Email: Reception@AdvancedVascular.co.nz

Website: AdvancedVascular.co.nz