The Cancer Society of NZ is urging supporters to donate and fundraise online after the Covid lockdown forced the cancellation of its iconic street collection.

Lucy Elwood. Photo: Cancer Society NZ

Society chief executive Lucy Elwood said: "Last year, we were unable to hold a street appeal in Auckland. Unfortunately, a year later, we find ourselves in a similar situation throughout all of New Zealand.

"This will affect our fundraising efforts this year; our street appeal typically raises about $1 million for those affected by cancer.

"However, we must prioritise the safety of our thousands of dedicated volunteers and everyone involved in the face of the Delta variant.

"We are now counting on our generous supporters to donate online."

Elwood said after the level 4 announcement last week, the society swung into action, with its top priority being putting into place protocols to ensure services are still available in lockdown. This included ensuring its accommodation services continued as a safe 'bubble' for cancer patients undergoing treatment and continuing its patient-support services over the phone and online.

"We’ve been through Covid lockdown before and the demand on our services goes up.

"Covid adds to the anxiety of many going through cancer. This is the time for Cancer Society and New Zealanders to step up and not step back."

Daffodil Day provides many with a chance to celebrate survivorship and remember those who have passed.

"The tag-line for our Daffodil Day campaign is ‘Cancer doesn’t stop, so we won’t either’.

"We are truly living those words right now – cancer doesn’t stop because of Covid.

"Our staff are going above and beyond to support those using our services, communicate updates on scheduled treatments and addressing any issues that are being experienced.

"We hope this still happens safely in bubbles if we still find ourselves in lockdown and we want to keep the Daffodil Day spirit going.

"There are people already fundraising for us in their own unique ways on our daffodilday.org.nz website, and we are so grateful for their support.”

"We know this is also a blow for many people who have been regular volunteers on Daffodil Day too.

"Being principal sponsor of Daffodil Day for over 30 years, ANZ is supporting us to help make this year’s Daffodil Day efforts a success, by matching all donations through its Digital Daffodil."

Image: Somar

People can visit www.anz.co.nz/donate to help out after ANZ created a daffodil that accepts donations by scanning the QR code on it. You can also print a poster or donate wherever you see an ANZ Digital Daffodil.

The Cancer Society provides vital support to New Zealanders affected by all types of cancer. It also funds cancer awareness campaigns and essential research.

"Everything we do is made possible through the amazing generosity of New Zealanders, and we are calling on that support this year through daffodilday.org.nz,” Elwood said.

Support your local Cancer Society on Daffodil Day, August 27, at www.daffodilday.org.nz.