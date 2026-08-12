The upgrade has already made a meaningful difference for patients, who now enjoy:

A bright, modern, light-filled waiting area, free on-site parking, and the convenience of pharmacy and physiotherapy services within the same building. But while the new space is a welcome improvement, the true strength of DNMC remains the people who provide your care.

Care that follows you through life

Continuity of care is one of DNMC’s core values. Whenever possible, patients see their own GP for planned appointments. As a practice owned and led by local doctors, we know that the best outcomes come from long-term trust and connection.

A growing team, a broader range of support

Our move to a larger, purpose-built centre has allowed us to expand our multidisciplinary team. Alongside nine GPs, six nurses, and experienced administrative staff, DNMC now offers a Health Improvement Practitioner providing support for emotional wellbeing and practical strategies for life’s challenges, a Health Coach offering guidance to help you achieve your lifestyle and health goals, a Clinical Pharmacist who can give expert advice on medications and safe prescribing, and a Community Support Worker for assistance with navigating community services and resources.

Copyright (c) 2026 Gerard Davis

Specialised services

DNMC provides a range of specialised care, including a GP with advanced training in skin cancer diagnosis and management, a comprehensive Travel Medicine service for safe overseas journeys, and GPs with expertise in women’s health, including perimenopause, menopause, and pelvic organ prolapse.

Now welcoming new patients

DNMC is currently accepting enrolments for people new to Dunedin who do not yet have a GP, and family members of existing patients. If you’re looking for a modern medical practice that puts relationships, continuity, and whole-person care at the centre, DNMC is ready to welcome you.