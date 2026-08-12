Weight. Hormones. Midlife. Let’s talk about it all... finally. Health Down South is Southland’s trusted pelvic healthcare practice, bringing together experienced clinicians to support the health and wellbeing of the whole person.

Now, Dr Rebecca Stewart is bringing her specialist interests in hormonal health and weight management to the team. Rebecca can support people navigating the often-overwhelming changes of perimenopause and menopause, as well as hormonal issues such as painful or heavy periods, PCOS and endometriosis.

Rebecca is also passionate about helping people struggling with weight despite their best efforts, experiencing repeated weight loss and regain, or weight-related health concerns. She understands that it’s not as simple as just eating less.

Her approach is personalised, practical, and evidence-based, combining medical assessment, lifestyle strategies, and prescription medication if clinically indicated. Based in Invercargill, Health Down South also offers telehealth appointments, making expert care accessible across Southland, Otago and New Zealand wide.