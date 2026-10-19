Dunedin’s highly anticipated iD Fashion Shows return in March 2027, bringing together some of New Zealand’s most celebrated designers, Ōtepoti’s outstanding independent labels and the next generation of international fashion talent.

The first half of each show will feature established favourites and exciting new labels, presenting their collections on the runway at the iconic Dunedin Railway Station. Explore the 2027 designer line-up, with special guest designers to be announced soon.

On both nights, audiences will also discover cutting-edge collections from the iD International Emerging Designer Awards finalists. The first round of entries for the 2027 Awards attracted 95 submissions from 37 fashion schools across 17 countries, reflecting iD’s international reputation as a platform for emerging talent.

The first finalists represent eight countries: Japan, Argentina, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, Taiwan and New Zealand. Their collections offer fresh perspectives and bold ideas, combining creativity, innovation and technical skill. A second round of finalists will be announced in December 2026.

Whether you’re a devoted fashion follower or experiencing iD for the first time, join us for an unforgettable evening of fashion in one of New Zealand’s most distinctive runway settings. Book early to secure your seats at idfashion.co.nz.