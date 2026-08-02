Join the DSO as we bring the beloved Aotearoa children's series Kiri and Lou to the stage. Crafted with charming stop-motion animation from clay and paper, follow along on the adventures of Kiri, the feisty dinosaur, and Lou, her thoughtful friend, as they navigate a forest of adventure and friendship – told through live orchestral music and heartfelt storytelling.

Featuring the voices of Aotearoa actors Jemaine Clement, Olivia Tennet, and more, along with catchy tunes like the iconic Yum Yum Baronies by Don McGlashan and Harry Sinclair (The Front Lawn) reimagined with orchestra, this concert promises a delightful experience for the whole family.

Find your tickets here: www.dso.org.nz/events/kiri-and-lou-a-family-concert