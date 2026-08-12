Maintaining independence is essential for wellbeing, yet getting to medical appointments, shopping, and social outings can become challenging with age, illness, or reduced mobility.

Let the Good Times Roll provides a caring companion driving service across Dunedin, Mosgiel, the Taieri, and surrounding areas, offering more than transport — we provide reassurance, support, and friendly companionship.

We accompany clients to Dunedin Hospital, Mercy Hospital, GP appointments, dentists, optometrists, pharmacies, surgical procedures and day surgeries, shopping trips, and everyday activities. We can stay with clients when needed, assist with mobility and shopping, and provide companionship throughout the outing.

For medical appointments, we can help clients feel more confident, take note of important information, and provide an extra set of ears when it is difficult to take everything in. Many people hesitate to ask family, friends, or neighbours for lifts.

Our service allows clients to go where they want, when they want, without feeling they are imposing on others. With door-to-door support and a wheelchair available on request, we help people stay connected, independent, and engaged in the community they love.