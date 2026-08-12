Natural smiles. Personal care. Trusted experience. At Mosgiel Denture Clinic, we proudly welcome patients from throughout Dunedin, Mosgiel, Otago, and surrounding communities.

Our name reflects where we're based – not who we serve. We provide high-quality full and partial dentures, denture repairs, relines, implant-retained dentures, and personalised denture solutions designed for comfort, function, and confidence.

Every patient receives professional, compassionate care tailored to their individual needs. Whether you need a new smile, an adjustment to your existing dentures, or expert advice, we're here to help.

Our focus is on delivering comfortable, natural-looking results using modern techniques and quality materials. Experience friendly service, expert craftsmanship, and personalised care close to home – wherever you're coming from.

Mosgiel Denture Clinic – proudly caring for patients across Dunedin, Mosgiel, Otago, and beyond. Contact us today to book your consultation and take the first step towards smiling with confidence.