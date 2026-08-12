Motus Health is a purpose-built physiotherapy, rehab space, and Pilates facility in the Centre City Mall.

Our experienced Dunedin team offers a comprehensive range of health care services and provides a tailored treatment approach for spinal pain, sports injuries, post-op physiotherapy, general musculoskeletal conditions, work-place injuries, concussion management and vestibular and balance disorders.

Motus Health works alongside ACC delivering Integrated Care Pathway and Training for Independence Programmes. Motus Health is an ACC-registered provider, and assists with your ACC physiotherapy claim. Bookings can be made online or by calling. No GP referral required.

We offer one of Dunedin’s only comprehensive Pilates studios, housing a variety of Pilates apparatus including Reformers, Trapeze Tables, Chairs and Barrel, in conjunction with a well equipped gym. We cater for all levels of mobility, either one-on-one or in group classes. Sessions are tailored to your individual needs – whether you’re recovering from injury, managing pain, or working on core stability and performance.