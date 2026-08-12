When you need an X-ray or ultra sound, you want it done quickly. MSK Medical Imaging can help with that.

MSK has been providing Southland patients with freedom of choice and affordable pricing since March 2020.

Six years on, the positive impact of the clinic is clear, with MSK’s average wait time for ultrasound scans from referral to appointment being two to three weeks, and for steroid injections two to four weeks.

MSK now offers a walk-in service for X-rays, from 9am-5pm Monday to Wednesday, and 9am-2pm Thursday and Friday.

MSK Medical Imaging has a passion ate and experienced team providing efficient and quality imaging services.

Owner-operator and sonographer Graham McRae is joined by sonographer Nicola Carr and radiographer Lee Rabie, who are both very experienced in their respective fields. MSK’s purpose-built premises at 33 Arena Avenue has plenty of parking outside the door.