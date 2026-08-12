People in the Wakatipu basin and surrounding areas requiring hand or reconstructive surgery can now call on the services of Auckland-based specialist plastic surgeon Murray Beagley who is a highly competent and experienced reconstructive surgeon.

Murray has expertise in complex hand, reconstructive and cosmetic surgery. Following his training in NZ, he then extended his knowledge by working at leading centres in the UK. While there he achieved Best Candidate in the European Hand Surgery exam and was awarded the Livingstone Medal. He currently holds public positions at Middlemore where he does hand trauma and general plastic surgery and Starship hospital where he is the senior surgeon in the national congenital hand service.

He and his family have been visiting the Wakatipu Basin for 30 years or so and he has recently begun monthly clinics based in Queenstown at the Centre of Medical Excellence and surgery at Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital in Kawarau Park.

Murray deals with a lot of complex hand surgery such as difficult post-traumatic tendon and nerve injuries. He has a special interest in Dupuytren’s and has operated on 2,500 patients with this condition. He was recently invited to write the section on Dupuytren’s for the NZ Association of Plastic Surgeons (NZAPS) website.

Services provided at SCCLH include: Dupuytren’s, Carpal tunnel release (affiliated Southern Cross provider), De Quervain’s, trigger finger release, Bone/tendon/nerve injuries of the hand. He also provides general plastic, skin cancer and cosmetic surgery including otoplasty, abdominoplasty, circumcisions and breast reduction. ACC hand and general plastic surgery.

Referrals accepted from GPs via ERMS, Hand Therapists or self-refer.