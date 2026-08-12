At He Puna Waiora Wellness Centre and Bluff Community Medical Centre, our team is here to help you stay well this winter and throughout the year. If you haven’t had your flu vaccination yet, there’s still time to book an appointment.

We also encourage anyone in their 65th year to talk with our team about the free shingles vaccine. Vaccination can significantly reduce your risk of developing the condition and its long-term complications.

Keeping tamariki up to date with their childhood immunisations is one of the most effective ways to protect them against serious diseases. If you’re unsure whether your child is up to date, our team can help. We’re here to support you.

Contact He Puna Waiora Wellness Centre or Bluff Community Medical Centre today to book your immunisation appointment. For enrolled patients only. Protect yourself. Protect your whānau. Protect your community.