At Physio Performance, we provide expert physiotherapy in Dunedin with a personalised approach that helps you move better, recover faster, and achieve your goals.

Our experienced Dunedin physiotherapists combine hands-on treatment, evidence-based rehabilitation, and the latest technology to deliver outstanding results for people of all ages and activity levels.

Using state-of-the-art assessment equipment, we collect objective data to accurately measure strength, movement, balance, and performance. This information allows us to create targeted rehabilitation programs, monitor your progress, and make informed decisions throughout your recovery.

Whether you're recovering from an in jury, managing pain, returning to sport, or improving everyday function, our physiotherapists work closely with you to understand your goals and develop a treatment plan tailored to your needs.

From manual therapy and exercise prescription to advanced performance testing, Physio Performance is commit ted to delivering high-quality physio therapy services in Dunedin that help you achieve lasting results.