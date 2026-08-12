Being enrolled with Queenstown Medical Centre means your healthcare is supported by one connected team across routine care, urgent care, and specialised services.

Enrolled patients benefit from lower fees for GP appointments, after hours and urgent care, and a wide range of clinics and procedures.

With three locations across the Wakatipu Basin, you can choose the clinic that suits your day while still receiving care from the same coordinated team.

What sets QMC apart is the continuity: clinicians who know you, collaborate across services, and support your wellbeing through general check-ups, minor surgeries, wellbeing support, and seamless specialist referrals.

Your health story stays connected, no matter which service you use. Enrolling online takes only a few minutes and ensures every visit is easier, more affordable, and backed by a community-focused team committed to your long-term health. Enrol online at www.qmc.co.nz/enrol-now