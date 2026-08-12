Dr Corbett brings 32 years of surgical experience with over 30,000 eye operations, to the Southern Lakes region. Dean brings the vast wealth of eyecare skills across all areas of Ophthalmology with the alliance with his Specialist colleagues at Auckland Eye.

Specifically, what you can expect from Southern Lakes Eye Care and Surgery is:

· No needle/ No stitch topical anaesthesia Cataract surgery.

· A painless six minute or less lens replacement (Cataract) surgical procedure.

· Immediate vision post surgery – no eye patch.

· Rapid visual recovery. Good vision in most cases on day one.

· Back to normal activities next day.

· Comprehensive subspecialist support from Auckland Eye.

· The opportunity of same day surgery for both eyes.

· Extensive experience in advanced visual outcomes to reduce dependency on glasses for all distances and tasks.

· Extensive experience in clinical research ensuring my advice is broad and well considered (please see my CV).

· A regular two-week follow-up service available (on occasion this may extend to three to four weeks).

· Experienced local Optometric support in Queenstown/Wanaka/Cromwell/Alexandra.

· Modern Surgical suite at Southern Cross Surgical Centre In the Kawarau Park, Lake Hayes equipped with latest surgical devices for optimal patient care during lans replacement (cataract) surgery.

· Local support from my personal Ophthalmic Technician in Queenstown.

· A fully equipped dedicated eye clinic in Queenstown with the latest devices for optimal accuracy of diagnosis and outcomes.

Refer to our website for more information: www.slecas.co.nz

No need for a referral, book your initial consultation - phone (03) 963-3003, email: admin@slecas.co.nz