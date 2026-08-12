Healthy skin is about more than appearance — it's about comfort, confidence, and peace of mind.

Whether you're concerned about a persistent rash, acne, eczema, hair loss, or a changing mole, The Dermatology Clinic is here to help. Led by Dr Daniela Vanousova, we provide specialist dermatology care with a personalised and compassionate approach.

Our secure online consultations give patients across the South Island convenient access to expert assessment and treatment for skin, hair, and nail conditions. Every consultation includes an individualised management plan, with clear explanations of your diagnosis, treatment options, prescribed medications, and practical skincare advice.

Understanding your skin condition is an important part of successful treatment. We also offer comprehensive in-person skin cancer checks in Dunedin, including personalised advice on sun protection to help reduce your future skin cancer risk.

Whatever your skin concern, we're committed to helping you understand your condition, choose the right treatment, and achieve healthier skin with expert care every step of the way.