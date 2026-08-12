28062012 Supplements Photographer John Nicholson/DominionPost. Dr. Henryk Poczwa from The Vein and Skin Clinic with a new ultrasound machine.

Vein & Skin Clinic provides modern, minimally invasive treatment for varicose veins. Leading phlebologist Dr Henryk Poczwa introduced Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA) to New Zealand in 2002.

He is now one of the country’s most experienced vein specialists, having helped thousands of patients achieve excellent results.

At the Southland clinic, Dr Poczwa works alongside Dr Jarrod Newell, who has trained and worked with him for many years. Together, they have successfully treated more than 10,000 patients.

EVLA is performed under local anaesthetic and is a walk-in, walk-out procedure. Patients return home the same day and can generally resume work and normal activities almost immediately. Even large, longstanding veins can often be treated successfully, helping relieve aching, swelling, skin staining, eczema and venous ulcers.

Vein & Skin Clinic is affiliated with Southern Cross, with eligible treatments also covered by NIB, Sovereign, UniMed, and most major health insurers.