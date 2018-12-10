Anderson retains title

Aaron Anderson wins the Otago 10,000m championships at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Ariki's Aaron Anderson ran away to a comfortable victory in the feature race at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was defending his Otago 10,000m title. This year’s conditions were more friendly than last year’s brutally hot day.

He came home in 33min 50.29sec, leading the five-runner field by over a minute.

Leith’s Glen Chisholm crossed in second place in 35min 05.25sec. In the 1500m, Rebekah Greene (Hill City-University) ran a classy 4min 24.30sec to finish as the fastest woman and fourth in the mixed field.

HCU’s William Scharpf ran 4min 14.33sec to win the race, ahead of Josh Hou and Buddy Small.

In the 100m, Felix McDonald (Taieri) won a tight 100m in 11.32sec, edging HCU’s Tim Horton by two-hundredths of a second.

Fiona Centers posted a time of 12.39sec to be the fastest woman and claimed the double with a time of 25.12sec in the 200m.

Sixteen-year-olds George Vare and Josh Friend claimed the men’s 200m and 400m wins in 22.82sec and 52.91sec respectively.

Taieri’s Tara McNally was the best-performed hurdler, running 14.99sec in the 100m race.

In the field, Jade Zaia (Taieri) continued his impressive season with a 48.37m throw in the discus.

It leaves him as the No2-ranked under-20 thrower in the country, behind Youth Olympic gold medallist Connor Bell.

Taieri’s Zharna Beattie won the women’s competition with a throw of 39.44m.

In the hammer, Mike Scholten threw 38.65m to edge Hugh McLeod-Jones by 5cm, while Dyani Shepherd-Oates won the women’s event comfortably with 45.66m.

Holly Robinson was the best of the javelin throwers, putting out a distance of 40.25m.

At the long jump, McDonald’s 6.50m was enough to win, while Emma McKay’s (4.93m) beat Andrea McDowall.