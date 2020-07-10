Robinson Otago Athlete of the Year

Holly Robinson had another stellar season. Photo: Peter McIntosh

There were plenty of strong contenders - but it's hard to beat an international achiever.

Holly Robinson has claimed the Otago Athlete of the Year award, alongside the region’s para-athlete of the year award.

The 25-year-old Taieri javelin thrower (F46) added another world championship silver medal to her collection in November last year.

It was her fifth major silver medal and her third at the world championships.

That followed setting a new world record of 45.73m at the tail end of last season.

Robinson saw off strong competition in the other categories.

Rosie Elliott and Shay Veitch had breakout seasons on the track, and both are highly rated nationally.

They were awarded senior and junior summer athlete of the year, respectively.

Caden Shields and Rebekah Greene, the male and female winter athletes of the year, had equally impressive seasons.

Brent Ward claimed the coach of the year award, while Donal May was judged official of the year.

Howden Finnie (contribution to athletics) and Dave O’Neill (contribution to coaching) also claimed awards.

jeff.cheshire@odt.co.nz

