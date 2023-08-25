Hoiho hold off late charge

Paige Bradley impressed for the Hoiho, picking up 20 points. Photo: Gregor Richardson

What a way to finish at home.

The Southern Hoiho can finally claim southern bragging rights — after surviving a late scare— beating the Mainland Pouakai 84-74 in their final home game at the Edgar Centre tonight.

After losing 102-61 to the Canterbury side three weeks ago, the Hoiho were a cut above in front of 455 spectators — the largest home crowd this season.

But it was a comprehensive team effort to get them over the line, and after squandering an 18 point lead, they will be pleased to come out on top.

Ahlise Hurst had her game of the season, racking up 28 points, including 18 from beyond the arc.

Ashten Prechtel was influential as usual, scoring 17 points and 17 rebounds.

Paige Bradley (20 points) and Zoe Richards (16) stepped up for their side to guide them home.

The Hoiho had a slow start to the game, unable to get flow through the court.

Samara Gallaher went down after some friendly fire and it took her team a while to settle when she walked off the court.

The Pouakai defence was hard to break through and Natalie Burton kept Prechtel busy.

They had more hunger in the first five minutes, but once the Hoiho gained some traction they were away.

Hurst nailed three shots beyond the arc to push the lead and Bradley and Richards drove to the hoop more.

It gave them a 24-11 lead at the end of the period.

Pouakai’s connections went missing in the second, which the Hoiho capitalised on, punishing at the hoop.

Prechtel swatted away Burton’s shot and Hurst finished it off with another triple, and Gracie Roberts-Hare sealed a nice lay-up.

The home side had more aggression on the ball, picking up all the crumbs, and kept the Pouakai quiet through the middle.

It visibly frustrated Kennedy Leonard, throwing her hands in the air with calls going against the Pouakai.

But that did not deter the Hoiho who jumped out to a 46-29 lead at halftime.

The Pouakai came out firing and closed it up to a 10-point ball game.

But Hurst scored yet another three and Bradley scored, and drew the foul, to shake off their woes.

They locked in on defence, keeping the Poukai out of the paint, and the visitors struggled to get their eye in.

They found themselves in further trouble when Sharne Robati fouled Richards on the buzzer.

Richards secured her two free throws and the Hoiho led 70-52.

But the Pouakai refused to lay down. They had a 16-3 point start to the fourth quarter, closing the gap to five-points.

The Hoiho went away from what had been working so well from them early on and the Pouakai lifted the intensity and making their shots drop.

Jasmine Dickey (31 points) was instrumental for the visitors comeback, but the Hoiho stuck together to grind the win.

The numbers

Southern Hoiho 84 (Ahlise Hurst 28, Paige Bradley 20)

Mainland Pouakai 74 (Jasmine Dickey 31, Ashley Taia 9)

Quarter scores: 24-11, 46-29, 70-52