Tuesday, 9 January 2018

Leonard suffers partial shoulder tear

    1. Sport
    2. Basketball

    Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard handles the ball as he is guarded by Knicks guard Courtney Lee. Photo...
    Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard handles the ball as he is guarded by Knicks guard Courtney Lee. Photo: Getty Images
    San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard has a partial tear in his left shoulder that could keep him out of action for a while, according to a report from the San Antonio Express-News.

    Spurs coach Gregg Popovich revealed the extent of the injury before yesterday's against the Portland Trail Blazers. Leonard was ruled out because of what the team described as a shoulder strain, but Popovich said it was a tear.

    "It's too bad," Popovich told the Express-News. "He was starting to get back into form a little bit after playing a couple of games."

    Leonard, a two-time All-Star, has been limited to eight games this season because of a quadriceps injury. He made his season debut December 12 and is averaging 15.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

    The Spurs entered Sunday with a 27-13 record despite playing much of the season without their star forward. Popovich's squad has relied on a group effort rather than an individual replacement for Leonard's scoring. In addition to Leonard, eight players are averaging at least eight points per game.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment