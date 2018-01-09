Leonard suffers partial shoulder tear

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich revealed the extent of the injury before yesterday's against the Portland Trail Blazers. Leonard was ruled out because of what the team described as a shoulder strain, but Popovich said it was a tear.
"It's too bad," Popovich told the Express-News. "He was starting to get back into form a little bit after playing a couple of games."
Leonard, a two-time All-Star, has been limited to eight games this season because of a quadriceps injury. He made his season debut December 12 and is averaging 15.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
The Spurs entered Sunday with a 27-13 record despite playing much of the season without their star forward. Popovich's squad has relied on a group effort rather than an individual replacement for Leonard's scoring. In addition to Leonard, eight players are averaging at least eight points per game.