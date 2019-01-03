Hanan has zero in mind

Alex Hanan

Dunedin boxer Alex Hanan's New Year's resolution is to hold on to the zero in his loss column as long as he can.

The 20-year-old has made a bright start to his professional career with nine straight wins.

He plans to fight another four or five times this year as he builds towards a big 2020.

All going well, the loss column will still be empty and the super welterweight will be nicely placed to push for a title fight or two.

The zero is valuable in boxing. The moves made out of the ring could be even more important than the dancing done inside the ropes, Hanan said.

That means grabbing every opportunity he can to lift his profile and enhance his reputation.

Hanan lives in Dunedin but trains in Sydney and fights under an Australian flag. The way he sees it, the opportunities are greater across the Tasman.

And while he would like to increase his profile in his home country, first it has to make good career sense.

''It is about getting the right fights at the right time for me,'' Hanan said.

''The skills are all there for me to beat the top guys but we want to take those fights at the right time and I'm only young still.''

Hanan has had just one professional fight in New Zealand - a TKO win against Matthew Tuakolo in Auckland in August.

His last fight was just before Christmas, when he secured an unanimous decision against rookie Jessie Nikora, who came into the fight with two wins and a loss.

Hanan rocked his opponent during the four-round contest in Bankstown and landed his punches with pleasing precision.

''I was quite sharp with what I had to do.

''I staggered him with some good shots ... and I was going forward and pressing the action. I was playing my game but got hit with a head butt in the second round and I started to lose my cool a little bit.

''But I came back in the fourth round and started boxing properly.''

Hanan will return to Sydney in early February to begin preparations for his next bout against a more seasoned competitor.

He will fight Ray Ingram at the Entertainment Centre in Hurstville on March 8. Ingram has a modest professional record of two wins, 11 losses and a draw.

But ''Sweet Hands'' Hanan believes his opponent is much better than his record suggests.

''He is a tough dude and he comes to fight. His record is nothing to go by.

''He has been robbed that many times and has gone the distance with some top fighters.

''It is going to be a good step up for me. I have to stay ready.''

-Fellow Dunedin boxer Chase Haley will fight Indian Pawan Goyat in Singapore on March 29.

Goyat has had two fights for two wins and it will be Haley's 11th professional bout. He has a record of six wins, three losses and a draw

In April he fought Muhammad Meeraj for the vacant Asian Boxing Council Continental Light Heavyweight Title but lost by unanimous decision.

It was Haley's third fight against Meeraj. The New Zealander won the first encounter by majority decision and the second fight was scored a draw.

The 25-year-old said on a social website it will be the ''first fight in my career where I have nothing to focus on but the fight itself over the next three months''.