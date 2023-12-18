Bangladesh fan takes support to another level

Bangladesh super-fan Shoyab Ali in full roar surrounded by his mates at the ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Chances are you have seen this bloke before.

He is hard to miss in his tiger suit and all that face paint.

Shoyab Ali is probably Bangladesh’s greatest fan.

For the past 15 years the 34-year-old has made a big effort to get to as many games as he can.

This is his first trip to New Zealand, though.

Despite the mixed weather in Dunedin yesterday, Ali was in high spirits.

Surrounded by half a dozen mates, they formed a small but vocal support crew for the Bangladesh national side who made a terrific start against the Black Caps in pursuit of their maiden ODI win on New Zealand soil.

The home team were 63 for two and Ali was very happy about that when approached by the Otago Daily Times for a chat.

"I’m a super fan. Every tour they going on, I’m going," he said.

"I support always Bangladesh.

"New Zealand are a very, very good team — a better team. Bangladesh only have one test match win [in New Zealand] but no one-day, no T20 win.

"I wish for today Bangladesh win and they have a very good chance."

A crowd of about a 1700 patient fans waited for the match to resume following the rain break and were treated to some sparkling batting from the home side before the heavens opened up again.

That tiger suit Ali had donned did not look that warm. But it would have offered more insulation than full body paint he has worn in the past.

That would have just washed away.