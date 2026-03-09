Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine The White Ferns will benefit from experienced pair Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine for their T20 series against South Africa. Bates and Devine make a welcome return to the squad, alongside Georgia Plimmer and Flora Devonshire, for the five-game series that begins in Tauranga on Sunday. Otago great Bates has been sidelined for the Super Smash and most of the Hallyburton Johnston Shield series with a quad tear, while Devine will make her international return for the first time since the Women’s World Cup in October. “We’re really excited to welcome back Suzie and Sophie for this next block of games,’’ White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer said. ‘‘Their quality on the field really does speak for itself but what they bring to the group culturally is really important for us as a team. I’m looking forward to having them mix in with some of the newer members of the squad.’’ Plimmer returns after a shoulder complaint ruled her out of the series against Zimbabwe, which wraps up in Dunedin tomorrow, and Devonshire is back after a hand injury. The 15-strong squad to face South Africa also features Otago’s Polly Inglis for the first two games alongside Auckland seamer Bree Illing. They will be replaced by Devonshire and veteran bowler Lea Tahuhu for the final three games. Sawyer said selections were based on preparing for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. “As we can only take 13 at a time in our squads, we’re having a few moving parts to try and get more of our players involved in what is an important series ahead of the World Cup.’