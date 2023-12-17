Black Caps bat after delayed start

A crowd has built up on the embankment of University Oval after a delayed start to today's ODI between the Black Caps and Bangladesh. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Bangladesh has won the toss and will field first in the opening ODI in Dunedin today.

Grey conditions greeted the players and light rain delayed the start time until 12.10pm. The contest has been reduced to 46 overs per side.

Will O'Rourke and Josh Clarkson will make their international debuts while Otago's Jacob Duffy returns to the side.

Black Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson is being rested with a tight hamstring, and Finn Allen and Ben Sears have missed out on a spot in the XI.

Will Young and World Cup star Rachin Ravindra will open the batting.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy and Will O'Rourke.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.