Controversial catch call proves vital

Glenn Maxwell of Australia celebrates his century after hitting a six from the last ball during the Twenty20 International match between Australia and England at Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Photo: Getty

England captain Eoin Morgan reckons the third umpire got it wrong in their Twenty20 loss to Australia but admits there's no simple way to get a clear call on close catches.

Glenn Maxwell blasted an unbeaten 103 at Bellerive Oval on Wednesday night to guide Australia to back-to-back wins to start their tri-series tournament.

But the tale could have been different.

After being dropped by Alex Hales on 40, Maxwell looked to have been caught on 59 by a low catch to Jason Roy at long-off.

On-field umpire Gerard Abood gave a 'soft signal' of out but on review his decision was overturned by third umpire Chris Brown.

"Jason (Roy) said it was out," Morgan said.

"I trust the player's call. I agreed with the on-field umpire at the time (but) I can understand how it was overturned because it looks worse on TV."

In commentary for the Nine Network former Australian captain Michael Clarke said it was "100 per cent" out.

"No doubt whatsoever and you see in the fieldsman's reaction, he tosses it up," he said.

Maxwell though thought a portion of the ball touched the turf.

"We could just see a lot of the ball from our side. It was a long way away - definitely didn't have a clear view," he said.

"It was just one of those ones where you never know what it'll look like when they send it up to the third umpire.

"It looked like it touched a part of the ground when it came up on the big screen. They ruled in my favour luckily."

Morgan was asked if he thought the process to check contested catches should be reviewed.

"I would say yes but I don't know how," he said.

"I'm all for reviewing catches. If the umpire is 60 metres away, he needs to go upstairs."

Morgan said England's batting let them down, after they fell from 3-109 in the 13th over to 9-155.