Downing stars with bat, ball for Appleby

After six rounds, Appleby maintained their unbeaten record in the Southland premier competition when beating Southland Boys’ High School in a rain-affected game using the DLS method.

Boys’ High won the toss and bowled.

Appleby’s Jamie Clark scored 38 runs in his 290th match for the club, while fellow opener Jacob Downing carried his bat throughout the innings with 74 runs.

Appleby totalled 168 for three.

Boys’ High openers Duncan Tait and Zach Harrington (20) put on 34 for the first wicket but their team was soon under pressure.

Mark Billcliff hit 39 from 32 balls but the school’s innings was quickly wrapped up for 110.

Appleby’s Reid Murray took four wickets for 23 runs and Downing continued his successful day, taking three wickets for 27 runs.

In the second game, Old Boys beat Waikoikoi by 43 runs.

Old Boys won the toss and batted.

Opener Sahil Rana scored 31 runs and the middle order of Kieran O’Niel (20), Sam McLachlan (27), Sam Nicholson (23) and Ryan Acland (21) all made a start.

Liam McFaul took four for 39 as the Koi dismissed Old Boys for 159 runs.

Jordan Tooby took the first three wickets for the visitors.

Ryan McFaul scored 37 but when he was the fifth man out with 80 runs on the board the locals were in trouble and limped through to be 116 all out.

Marist had the bye.

