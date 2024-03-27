England ease to series win over White Ferns

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine. Photo: Linda Robertson

The White Ferns let an opportunity to level the T20 series against England slip on Wednesday when the visitors stormed to a 47-run win in the fourth game in Wellington.

To add to their woes, captain Sophie Devine injured her quad while bowling and could not take her place in the top order as the White Ferns batters struggled against a bolstered England side.

England have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, which wraps up at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

New Zealand won the toss and sent England into bat. Opener Maia Bouchier then went on to produce her highest T20 score of 91.

Bouchier hit 12 fours and two sixes in her 56-ball innings which ended in the 18th over when she was caught by Suzie Bates off the bowling of Amelia Kerr.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was the next highest scorer, putting on an unbeaten 29 as England posted 177-3 off their 20 overs.

The White Ferns needed to use seven bowlers as Devine was injured bowling her first over and took no further part in the match.

Rosemary Mair took 1-28 off her four overs, with spinners Fran Jonas and Kerr taking the other wickets.

The White Ferns' run chase got off to a tough start when Bates was out in the first over.

Middle-order batter Brooke Halliday was New Zealand's highest scorer with 25 runs and Bernadine Bezuidenhout was the next best with 23.

The failure of Bates and Kerr to push on to big scores and the unavailability of Devine meant New Zealand relied on those players outside of the big three to try and get back-to-back wins over England.

New Zealand batted out their 20 overs but were tied down by England's bowlers, who had a superior economy rate to the hosts.

Charlie Dean with 4-26 from her four overs was England's top wicket-taker.

After the T20 series the one day internationals begin on Monday.