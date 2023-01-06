Fan takes show-stopper catch while carrying child

Ross Taylor may have led Central Districts to victory with a six-riddled half-century - but it was a catch in the crowd that proved to be the real show-stopper on Thursday.

Taylor smacked four sixes on his way to his eighth 50 in just 39 Super Smash appearances against Auckland yesterday.

One of his sixes was caught spectacularly by a crowd-member who took it one-handed while carrying a young child.

On 13 and enduring a characteristic slow start to his innings, Taylor whipped out his trademark slog to cow-corner to kick-start his day. Waiting for the shot, just beyond a fence past the boundary at Pukekura Park, was a man who showed extreme coordination and focus to snatch the ball on the full. In fact, his catch was executed so smoothly the child he was carrying remained completely oblivious to his remarkable feat.

“What a catch! Kid in hand, left mitt, that is the take of the season so far,” Spark Sport commentator Katey Martin said.

Taylor was eventually dismissed for exactly 50, but his innings was enough to lift his side to the four-wicket victory and a place equal on points with Wellington at the top of the league standings.