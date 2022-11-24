Finnie raring to go after 11-month injury layoff

Otago batter Josh Finnie at team training at the University Oval in Dunedin yesterday. Photo: Linda Robertson

Josh Finnie will play his first game of cricket for Otago in almost a year.

And our old mate, Ross Taylor, will be back in action at the University Oval today as well.

Taylor retired from international cricket this year, but the Black Caps great is still available for Central Districts and has been named in a 13-strong squad.

Finnie had his season cut short when Michael Rae struck him with a bouncer in December.

He suffered a bad concussion and was unable to return.

The 25-year-old right-hander had been in great touch as well. He played a match-winning knock of 72 not out against Canterbury to help seal a five-wicket win at the University Oval.

He got pinned by Rae in the nets shortly after that effort.

"That kind of set me back for a while, actually. I didn’t come right until probably the end of July," Finnie said.

"Then just before pre-season, I was going for a mountain bike ride and fell off and had another concussion, so that set me back again."

It was the day before the squad assembled.

"Luckily that didn’t last too long ... and now I’m raring to go."

If he can pick up where he left off last season, the Volts will be set.

Finnie averaged 100 in the Ford Trophy. It was a very small sample — just two games — but he has had some quality time in the middle in the lead-up to Otago’s opening game against the Stags today and feels confident.

Finnie will bat in the middle and look to add some aggression through his innovative stroke play and ability to punish both good and bad deliveries.

He is part of a fresh-looking Otago top six.

Hamish Rutherford is the key man and he is still there, but Neil Broom and Anaru Kitchen have retired.

Dean Foxcroft is back this season and will fill one of those gaps. Llew Johnson looks set to fill the other.

Johnson has shown glimpses of his potential, but has struggled for consistency at the top level.

Thorn Parkes has also been named in the side. He has enjoyed success in the Plunket Shield this season but has not played any white-ball cricket at the top level, so seems the most likely 12th man candidate.

Otago’s strength was in its bowling last season. Matt Bacon, Michael Rippon and Jacob Duffy were in the top 10 wicket-takers.

Duffy has nabbed 22 wickets already this summer and will spearhead the attack.

Left-arm wrist spinner Rippon will be instrumental through the middle overs and will get some assistance from Foxcroft.

Finnie is not expecting to do much bowling, but he is available if called upon.

The Stags have a power-packed batting line-up and a quality attack.

They made the final last season and have the squad to be in the mix again this summer.

Taylor has scored more than 11,000 list A runs and he averages 72.50 in nine games at the University Oval.

Who could ever forget the 181 not out he clobbered here on one leg against the English in 2018?

Maybe the Volts’ attack should skip watching the highlights package of that particular innings.

Three keys for Otago

- The Volts started well but slipped off the pace and finished fifth last season. They had no-one inside the top 10 leading scorers, and runs will be a big challenge again. The return of Dean Foxcroft will help offset the loss of Neil Broom and Anaru Kitchen. Hamish Rutherford is the key batter in the line-up, but he has had a tough start to the season. Josh Finnie’s season was ruined by concussion but he is back and determined to do well, and Llew Johnson has potential but has lacked consistency at the top.

- Otago’s strength was with the ball last summer. Matthew Bacon, Michael Rippon, Kitchen and Jacob Duffy all finished in the top 10 wicket-takers. They are all back with the exception of Kitchen. Duffy, in particular, has been in fine form. He will spearhead the attack. Left-arm spinner Ben Lockrose missed selection for today’s opening game against Central Districts, but the Volts need to find a way to use him more. He nabbed six wickets at an average of 11.66 in limited opportunities in 2021-22.

- Otago does not have a star-studded line-up. If the Volts are going to do well, they will need everyone to contribute. Wicketkeeper Max Chu will drive the fielding effort and has made some gains with the bat that he will be hoping translates into runs in the one-day format. Dale Phillips has a big role to play with the bat and in the field as well. He is rapid and one of the better fielders in the unit. If the Volts cannot post a chunky total to defend, the effort in the field will be doubly important.

Ford Trophy

Otago’s draw

Today: Central Districts, University Oval

Nov 30: Auckland, Colin Maiden Park

Dec 4: Central Districts, Pukekura Park

Dec 14: Canterbury, Hagley Oval

Dec 18: Auckland, Sir John Davies Oval

Jan 10: Wellington, University Oval

Jan 18: Canterbury, University Oval

Jan 25: Northern Districts, Seddon Park

Feb 1: Wellington, Basin Reserve

Feb 14: Northern Districts, University Oval

University Oval, 11am today

Otago: Hamish Rutherford (captain), Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Llew Johnson, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Max Chu, Jake Gibson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon, Michael Rae, Thorn Parkes.

Central Districts: Will Young (captain), Dane Cleaver, Brad Schmulian, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Ray Toole.

